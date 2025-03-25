Book a call

Hello Sweden!

In a few weeks, I’ll be in Sweden for a couple of events loosely based on my book “The PATH to Strategic Impact”.

One of them is Meqify’s Learning Lab where I’ll join host Harald Krytinar to explore how the right words can turn ambition into progress. It’s free to join (details: https://www.linkedin.com/events/7306333366088286211/about/ ).

The other events are closed circle but while I’m around, I’d love to connect.

If you’re in the Malmö/Copenhagen area in the week of April 14th, let’s meet … over coffee, a walk, at an in-house roundtable in your company, or an event …

If that resonates – or if you just want to catch up while I’m there – send me a DM!

