Subscribe

How to bridge the gap

Boardrooms love to talk about bridging the gap between vision and results. But most of the time, that’s the wrong problem.

The problem is not the gap.
It’s fog.

And therefore the solution is not a bridge.
But to lift the fog.

If people cannot see the vision in the first place, then there is nothing to bridge to.

In most companies the reality is that most employees cannot state their company’s vision.

And the ones who can often just know the words, but don’t embrace the meaning.

Too often, “visions” sound like they came out of a strategy generator: “To be the premier provider of innovative solutions that deliver value to our customers”

Nobody wakes up in the morning to fight for that because nobody knows how to act on it. (Not to mention, what it even means.)

But when you make the vision so clear and feel so real that people can see themselves in it, that’s when they’ll want to walk towards it.

And that’s when a bridge might make sense.

Although, it might turn that now you don’t even need one anymore, because once you’ve turned on the light, people can see the path themselves.

Keep lighting the path,
Michael

Check out my new book
The PATH to Strategic Impact

Get the free “In a nutshell” version

Get The Art of Communicating in your inbox.
Change minds, drive action, and turn confusion into clarity.

I value your privacy. No spam. Just “Great stuff, brilliantly articulated” (to use the words of longtime reader David).

Read More

A little empathy

“I’m sorry!”Three words that can change the dynamics almost every time something went wrong. Instead, people tend to get defensive.“Not my fault!”“I did nothing wrong!”“You

Read »

What makes a team fly?

When people ask me about teams, they are usually surprised when I dismiss the passionate talents, charismatic leaders, or the visions with big, motivational words.

Read »