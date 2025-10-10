How to bridge the gap

Boardrooms love to talk about bridging the gap between vision and results. But most of the time, that’s the wrong problem.

The problem is not the gap.

It’s fog.

And therefore the solution is not a bridge.

But to lift the fog.

If people cannot see the vision in the first place, then there is nothing to bridge to.

In most companies the reality is that most employees cannot state their company’s vision.

And the ones who can often just know the words, but don’t embrace the meaning.

Too often, “visions” sound like they came out of a strategy generator: “To be the premier provider of innovative solutions that deliver value to our customers”

Nobody wakes up in the morning to fight for that because nobody knows how to act on it. (Not to mention, what it even means.)

But when you make the vision so clear and feel so real that people can see themselves in it, that’s when they’ll want to walk towards it.

And that’s when a bridge might make sense.

Although, it might turn that now you don’t even need one anymore, because once you’ve turned on the light, people can see the path themselves.

Keep lighting the path,

Michael