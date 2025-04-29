Book a call

Where do you find the right words?

You grab them right out of people’s mouths.

In the early days of my career, I would sometimes spend nights and nights thinking about the perfect words.

And when I thought I’d found them, I edited the text again.
And then once more.
And again.

Never really sure if it’s the best way of saying things.

Often, it wasn’t.

Because I was chasing my words.
Words that sounded right to me.

Today, I do it a little differently.

I’m not looking for the “perfect” words anymore.
I’m just listening for their words.

Because, it’s their words that will resonate with them.

And how do you find those?

Not by thinking harder.
By listening better.

