You can’t lead hearts without caring for the ground they stand on.
Isn’t it interesting how earth and heart are anagrams?
You can’t lead hearts without caring for the ground they stand on.
Isn’t it interesting how earth and heart are anagrams?
Short answer: No. Long answer: If it helps to make a stronger case than without slides, then go ahead, make slides. If not, don’t. Make
When my Physics course in (the german equivalent of) high school started, my teacher made us an offer: “For every single topic that we cover
Asked about which kind of feedback he values apart from the audience feedback, stand up comedian Jerry Seinfeld answers: “There is no other feedback that