Here’s to the small moments.

→ The friend who asked, ‘How are you?’ and really meant it.

→ The colleague who said, ‘You’ve made this easy,’ and noticed the invisible work you put in.

→ The person who said, ‘I believe in you,’ which helped you believe it too.

They probably didn’t even realize how much it mattered.

But you did.

It stayed with you.

Maybe it even changed the way you showed up for someone else.

That’s the beauty of these small moments.

They ripple outward in ways we’ll probably never fully see.

But the best part?

It doesn’t take much to start one.

A smile.

A kind word.

A small gesture.

Or simply saying, ‘Thanks.’

The thing is this:

You don’t have to.

But you can.

Keep lighting the path!