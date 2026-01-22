The weatherman doesn’t get wet

The weatherman predicts rain, but he doesn’t get wet if he’s wrong.

Most leaders are weathermen. They forecast bold futures and “strategic pillars,” but if the strategy fails, the team gets wet, not them.

A costly signal is what happens when you throw away your umbrella and walk outside.

It’s the act of tying your personal comfort, your bonus, or your reputation to the bet you are making with your strategy.

It proves you’re willing to go down this path even if the forecast is wrong.

Who is your team more likely to follow?

Keep lighting the path,

Michael