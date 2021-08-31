Helping women get the career they deserve

This is part 3 of the series on leaders who light the path – a group of extraordinary people doing work that matters. All of them have been pioneers in going through my new masterclass “Leaders Light the Path” which will open to the public this fall.

Let’s face it: We’re still miles away from getting close to equality for women in corporate careers. Phaedra Romney has taken on no smaller task than to change that.

If you look a little bit closer at the advice that’s out there, one can get the impression that still, mostly the advice is for women to become more like men. Weird, to say the least.

Phaedra has a different approach. She doesn’t want women to hide behind a façade or have to compete on men’s terms, but instead embrace who they are. Her “Ally in a Corner” program is designed to do exactly that: By building a community of like-minded, ambitious women she helps women get the support they need to get the career they deserve.

In our Interview, I’ve spoken with Phaedra about what’s still wrong after so many years and how a better path for ambitious women might look like. Read her fascinating story.

After she took my masterclass, Phaedra told me that she feels so empowered because she found her voice and the courage to trust in it. She said it gave her wings. If you want to experience the same, I would love for you to consider joining the first public edition of the “Leaders Light the Path” masterclass. It launches October, 26th.