Maybe I just provide you with a short passage from my because I think that can show what these women are up against. Understanding this is really the first step. It’s called “The Blonde” and it goes like this:

Once upon a time, there was a blonde haired woman manager who had just been promoted to her first managerial position. One day, someone made a dumb blonde joke. Unbeknownst even to herself, her unconscious brain makes a connection, a connection between her blonde hair and certain traits that are not conducive to leadership.

She finds herself going the extra mile to disprove the stereotype, working long hours, fearful of making dumb mistakes, always walking on eggshells, wanting to make a go of it, feeling anxious and stressed.

She ends up making mistakes she was trying to avoid. At the other end, the gatekeeper resides. The gatekeeper. This is the person – often a man, according to statistics – who has the power to make or break the blonde woman’s career. He is told the same joke.

The gatekeeper laughs. He laughs at a joke, but it was a hectic day. So he soon forgot all about it. He had five meetings to attend and a report to finish. Days later he meets the blonde haired woman. Their paths crossed for the first time. It was at a meeting where the blonde haired woman and a colleague presented their research.

Fine. Unbeknownst, even to himself, the gatekeeper remembered more of the time she got things wrong. But funnily enough, he remembered more of the times her colleague got things right. A fortnight later, their paths crossed again. He was very impressed with the quality of the work, but he thought the blonde haired woman could have challenged herself more.

Her colleague? Yes, he was the star of the show.