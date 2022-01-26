High intensity coaching
CLARITY COACHING

Get razor-sharp clarity
about your story!

Let's do this!
Is this you?

  • You have that feeling of total clarity inside but somehow can’t nail it in a concise story?
  • You lead a team of brilliant people but somehow can’t focus them on a common goal?
  • You have that important keynote coming up but somehow can’t find the right angle on your topic?
  • You’re facing an important pitch but somehow struggle to make it irresistible?

Let’s nail that story!

We’ll cut through the clutter, find the guts to focus and craft messages that are super clear and strong

What others are saying

“I am not sure how you crawl into these ideas so quickly, assess them so clearly and then make such helpful summative comments considering an arsenal of factors in such record time.” – Anna Kohler Smith

How does it work?

Preparation

You fill out a short questionnaire to help you get the most out of our session and to get me up to speed.

Clarity Coaching Session

This is an intense online session using state-of-the-art tools to help us work efficiently. The session is typically 2-3 hours but rest assured: It’s open end. We’ll work as long as it takes to find the clarity you seek.

Accountability

You’ll get a recording of our session and a written summary from me. 1-2 weeks later we’ll catch up on video to make sure you maintain the momentum. This session is typically 30 minutes.

What others are saying

“I have never seen such a well-structured and meaningful coaching. It completely changed the way I look at my pitches.” – Markus Schmitz

Intense 1:1 sessions

Promise: We’ll craft a story that nails it. That’s what you came for. But you’ll end up transforming the way you think, act, and lead in every part of your life. You’ll speak with clarity and decisiveness using words that pull your audience in, on the big stage or in intimate personal settings, live, on video or in written communication. Best of all, it will boost your own productivity.

An unfair advantage?

Some call it an unfair advantage. Others call it a reality distortion field. I call it clarity. What makes it appear unfair is the fact that not many are willing to put in the effort to think it through from every angle. Yet, that’s what sets great leaders apart: the ability to put in words what your audience cares about but can’t put in words themselves.

Find your own voice

People ask me how to become the next Steve Jobs. My answer is always the same: “We already had Steve Jobs. What we need is you – the best version of you.”

It’s when you discover your own style that you transform into the fascinating communicator who inspires their audience, motivates their team, and makes change happen.

Let’s make that happen!

Languages/Sprachen: english, deutsch

How people use my service

Just a few of the many ways how mastering the art of communicating makes a difference for my clients:

Craft their keynote

Great speakers have a clear message, a clear storyline, and a clear understanding of what matters most to their audience.

Motivate their team

Great leaders light the path. By aligning their team on a crystal clear common goal they empower them to achieve more.

Pitch their projects

Great salespeople don’t persuade harder, they resonate stronger and establish trusted relationships.

Also available for teams!

What others are saying

“Your clarity of thought has been invaluable. I am using this daily in my work in the world right now in this public health crisis.” – Kathy Lemaire

What others are saying

“I realised that I can focus my message so much more to something that I'm personally really excited about, something that makes me wake up in the morning excited and doesn't get out of my head because I constantly think about it and I constantly think about how to share that with more people..” – Disco

About Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

I coach leaders and ruckus makers to make the impact they were made to have. What I do is simple: I ask questions, I listen, and I make you see. That’s it. Yet, time and again, this turns out to be transformative to the way people speak, act, and lead. I’d be honoured to make that happen for you, too.

Here are a few companies I worked with:

Available worldwide

Languages/Sprachen: english, deutsch

