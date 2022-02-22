Consistency vs. Stagnation

There’s a fine line between consistency in your actions and stagnation.

Stagnation is almost inevitable when you act the same way over and over again. You figured it out once, and repeat it over and over. It’s consistent and thus, inflexible.

Here’s a different kind of consistency: If you act according to the same principles over and over again, your actions can vary, probably by a lot. It’s consistent and thus, flexible.

While the former might be the recipe for a failing business, the latter is invaluable for building a sustainable business.