SEARCH

Explore

Work with me

MASTERCLASS
Coaching

Connect

Linkedin Instagram Twitter Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

Consistency vs. Stagnation

There’s a fine line between consistency in your actions and stagnation.

Stagnation is almost inevitable when you act the same way over and over again. You figured it out once, and repeat it over and over. It’s consistent and thus, inflexible.

Here’s a different kind of consistency: If you act according to the same principles over and over again, your actions can vary, probably by a lot. It’s consistent and thus, flexible.

While the former might be the recipe for a failing business, the latter is invaluable for building a sustainable business.

Crack the clarity Code

New posts every weekday.
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.

Read More

In the moment

The best camera is the one you have with you. For most of us that’s our phone, nowadays. I’m glad that these cameras are at

Read »

Tesla’s marketing

The easiest way to get people talking about your product is to start with a product that’s worth talking about. That’s why, for example, the

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

Light the path

LISTEN TO THE

PODCAST

Click

Direct-links to the newest episodes:

READ THE

BLOG

Click

Direct-links to the newest posts:

GET

COACHING

Click

Work with me 1:1

Create messages that resonate so strongly that it leads to change!
Focus your message to what matters most to your customers and communicate it with clarity

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com

NEWSLETTER

Crack the
Clarity Code!

Think, speak, and lead with clarity!
  • Start your day with a boost of clarity
  • New posts every weekday
  • Special offers
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.