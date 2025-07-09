Subscribe

Should you give that talk?

Well …

  • Will the ideas you share make a profound difference in your audience’s life?
  • Is your story inconvenient but your audience needs to hear it?
  • Can you grow personally by preparing for, showing up, or speaking at this event?
  • Does the thought of standing on that stage make you feel excited?
  • Is there a reasonable chance your insights could spark meaningful conversations within the audience?
  • Are you providing a voice for those who cannot speak up in this context?
  • Will sharing your experience or knowledge help others navigate their challenges more effectively?
  • Could your story help others avoid a mistake you’ve already made?
  • Will your talk light the path for even one person to take a step they were hesitant to take?
  • Will it make someone smile?

Then, yes, maybe you should.

Keep lighting the path!

