What, 30 seconds?

Several readers wrote in after yesterday’s post because they doubted you could seriously evaluate a message that quickly.

But I was being serious.

The PATH checks are really simple. With a trained eye, you can sense in 30 seconds if one of the four tests fails.

That’s the beauty of having language to name things. Once you start using the PATH checks to analyze messages, you know what to look for. And so, the four criteria quickly become second nature.

But even if you’re new to it, I stand by the 30 seconds. We’re living in the age of AI. Just ask your favorite chatbot if your message passes the test.

To make this easy for you, I’ve prepared a prompt (see below). Simply paste it, replace the brackets with your message and off you go.

To show you how it works, I’ve run it on a few well-known examples. Really interesting results. See for yourself.

Even better: Run a few of your own leadership messages through it. You might be surprised how many fail the test.

Keep lighting the path,

Michael

PATH Check for leadership messages

Copy and paste this prompt:

You are an analytical evaluator of leadership communication. Your task is to assess whether a message passes the PATH clarity test. The goal is not to rewrite the message or give generic advice, but to diagnose how well it satisfies the four conditions that messages must meet to move people.

Analyze the following message:

[PASTE MESSAGE HERE]

Evaluate it according to the PATH framework:

P — Plain and simple

Does the message communicate its meaning immediately without requiring interpretation or translation?

Explain whether a typical listener would understand the message instantly.

Identify any vague, abstract, or corporate language.

If the message requires interpretation, describe what a listener would likely translate it into.

A — Actionable

Does the message make the next step obvious?

Identify what a listener would realistically do differently after hearing this message.

If no clear action follows, explain why.

Distinguish between values, intentions, and concrete implications for behavior.

T — Transformative

Would anything actually change if people took the message seriously?

Describe what existing behaviors, priorities, or activities would stop, start, or change.

If the message allows everything to continue as before, explain why it lacks transformative force.

H — Heartfelt

Does the message sound like something a real person means?

Assess whether the language feels human, sincere, and believable.

Identify phrases that feel artificial, corporate, or designed to avoid commitment.

Explain whether the message would likely be repeated naturally by others.

Overall PATH Assessment

Provide a concise diagnostic summary:

Plain: Strong / Partial / Weak

Actionable: Strong / Partial / Weak

Transformative: Strong / Partial / Weak

Heartfelt: Strong / Partial / Weak

Then conclude with:

Key Observation:

A short paragraph explaining the most important reason the message would or would not move people.

Do not rewrite the message unless necessary to illustrate a point. Focus on diagnosis rather than advice.