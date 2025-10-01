A special gift for you

Today is birthday time! The PATH to Strategic Impact was published one year ago. And I want to properly celebrate it with you.

It’s been an incredible journey.

The book got raving reviews and I’ve been invited to many keynotes, conferences, and fireside chats across industries, all wrestling with the same struggles: how to cut through the noise, make strategy tangible, and find words that actually move people.

People reached out with thank you notes, feedback, or simply to have a chat.

I especially loved how people found new uses for the PATH principles I hadn’t thought of myself.

But the most surprising feedback was how well the idea of the Core Credo resonated. Apparently, people are really fed up with traditional mission statements and this more pragmatic approach really struck a chord with many.

Which is why I’ve created something special for you.

To celebrate the anniversary, here’s a gift from me.

→ Finding Your Core Credo

(simply click to download the PDF, no email required)



A free guide packed with tons of fascinating examples, tools, and prompts (including AI prompts) to help you craft one that sticks. Ahmed, who already read a pre-release, wrote: “I found the new guide extremely helpful.”

Here’s to the next year of clarity and to many more conversations … on stage, in meeting rooms, and yes, in those hallways where real change begins.

Thanks!

And keep lighting the path,

Michael