Finding Your Core Credo
Cheat Sheet for Scrum Masters
You don’t need another 63-page strategy deck.
You need a crystal clear message that people actually use.
You need a Core Credo.
Words everyone remembers.
Words no one ignores.
Words that steer everyday decisions.
This free guide hands you 8 razor-sharp lenses to help you find yours.
You’ll get real world examples for each of the 8 lenses plus reflection prompts and AI prompts to generate ideas.
Everything you need to turn big strategy into one line that moves the whole company.
You don’t need more meetings. You need better words. Words that guide action and light the PATH.
This workbook shows you 8 unexpected ways to get from endless standups to actual increments. With meeting prompts and examples you can use right away.