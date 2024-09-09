Pat Metheny, one of my favorite guitarists, once said that the best musicians aren’t the best players, they’re the best listeners.

If you’ve ever been deeply touched by a piece of music, you will know that that’s true.

For example, your technique could be top notch, you could be the fastest player on earth, but if you don’t know how to listen well, you won’t be able to find that sweet spot where everything clicks. You won’t be able to feel the emotions, or really connect with your audience and your fellow musicians.

And isn’t the same true for communication?

That the best communicators aren’t the best speakers, but the best listeners?

If you’ve ever been deeply touched by a speech, you know that that’s true.

When you’re able to juggle the most complex, but don’t know how to listen well, you won’t be able to find that sweet spot where everything clicks and makes sense. You won’t be able to feel the emotions or really connect with your audience and your teammates.

So, what significance do you put on listening in your communication?