You’re invited to the Clarity Lab



This is a new format I’m really excited about.

It’s called “Clarity Lab” and we mean it …

Most leaders know how to craft a strategy.

But they struggle to communicate it in a way that people actually act on.

A couple of weeks ago, Harald Krytinar moderated two events in Sweden where I was invited to speak about strategy communication and “The PATH to Strategic Impact”.

After the events, people told us how much they liked the examples and how we broke them down, especially the fact that these were the good ones. Simple messages that sparked real success inside real organizations.

We’re gonna expand on that. We’ll break down three fascinating case studies to see what works 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘭𝘥. From businesses that got the words just right to spark immense results. And some that didn’t.

Our goal is to uncover the patterns behind messages that actually change how people think and act.

Just like in Sweden, this will be a highly interactive session. We want this to be directly applicable to your case. So bring your questions and learn how you can adapt the patterns to your business.

More specifically, we’ll talk about

→ what strategic clarity really means,

→ how to craft a message people actually act on,

→ why a few well-chosen words can be more impactful than a 72 slides strategy deck.

Attendees will also get exclusive access to

“A Guide to Powerful Strategic Messages”

The session will be on June 11th at 12pm Eastern time / 6pm CEST. Details and registration here.

It’s free but seats are limited.

Hope to see you there.

Keep lighting the path!

PS: If you know someone who would benefit from this, please forward this so they have a chance to join.