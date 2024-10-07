RIP, simplicity!

“You strive to keep your strategy plain and simple, but in the boardroom, where shareholder demands and market pressures collide, simplicity is often the first casualty.”

Sound familiar?

It’s the eternal struggle.

The bigger the group, the harder it is to commit to a plain and simple way of defining your path.

The worst part:

→ The different perspectives are valid.

→ The opportunities real.

→ The people smart.

They have a point.

And so, the group agrees to the vague and general.

Rather than the concrete and specific.

They use jargon and categorical language.

Rathen than plain and simple words.

They make the compromise.

Rather than the bold commitment.

Make no mistake: That commitment to a strikingly simple path is tough.

It requires difficult conversations and hard choices to arrive at simple words to describe it – in plain English with concrete examples and specific measures.

But it’s also what makes everything else so much easier.

Have you experienced those meetings?

How did you deal with it?

PS: The quote from above is an excerpt from my new book “The PATH to Strategic Impact”.