Communication style

Long time reader David shared a great chatGPT tip with me that you might want to try too.

As many of you know, you can shape the way chatGPT responds by giving it custom instructions. For example, you can ask it to anticipate audience questions or to discuss contrarian perspectives.

But you can also give it instructions to influence the style of the response. I felt truly humbled by what David had asked ChatGPT to do in this regard:

“Style: Ensure responses are clear, concise, and insightful, in line with the communication style of Dr Michael Gerharz.”

Of course, I immediately jumped on ChatGPT to check what it thinks my communication style actually is. See for yourself; it’s pretty close.

Feel free to try out this custom instruction and see what it does to chatGPT’s responses for you.

Which ChatGPT tricks do you find worth sharing? I’d love to hear them!

