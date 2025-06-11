You don’t need a new strategy

You need people to understand the one you have.

Since launching my latest book in October I’m running a poll on my blog. Here’s some shocking (yet unsurprising) data:

→ fewer than 33% said employees can describe the strategy in their own words,

→ fewer than 25% said employees know what it means for their everyday actions.

Let that sink in.

The vast majority of teams doesn’t know what their strategy means for their everyday actions. Apparently, in most teams people are working hard, but much of that effort is wasted. No wonder, there’s frustration.

I’m pretty sure it’s not that they don’t care. The path is unclear.

The problem is that leadership often spends enormous time (and money) to craft the strategy.

And almost no time thinking about how to communicate it.

But strategy isn’t a measure of intelligence.

It’s a measure of action.

So, honestly now: Can your team say what your strategy means? For their actions?

Not just repeat the words.

Explain what to do differently today because of it.

If not, the next step isn’t more planning.

It’s better communication.

