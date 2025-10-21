You know what I love about a fireside chat?

There’s no stage performance, no scripted slides, no pressure to sound smart.

It’s just two people thinking out loud together. And because of that, everyone else in the room gets to think along.

Something changes when the tone shifts from “presenting” to “exploring.”

Instead of polished answers you get to chase better questions.

Instead of hiding behind jargon, you speak like a real human being.

And that’s when the good stuff surfaces. The stories that never make it into the official keynote. The insights that are too raw for a press release. The moments where you can almost see a thought forming in real time.

Other formats are often about Information transfer. But fireside chats are about connection. And isn’t that why we meet in person anyway?

Unsurprisingly, it’s my favorite format and if you’d love to organize one for your team or partners in Q1, simply hit reply.

Keep lighting the path,

Michael