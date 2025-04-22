What if they just don’t listen?

“How do you deal with people who just don’t listen, no matter what you say?” This question comes up often in sessions with clients …

I bet we’ve all been there. And it’s so frustrating.

You prepare carefully.

You explain clearly.

And still … it feels like talking into a void.

But here’s the thing:

→ Most people aren’t ignoring you to be difficult.

They might be overwhelmed.

Distracted.

Maybe protecting themselves.

Or they just don’t see what’s in it for them.

Perhaps they just got out of a tense meeting, their inbox is a mess,

and here we come with another ‘important update’…

So when someone’s not listening,

I try not to push harder.

I try to get closer.

What do they care about right now?

What are they worried about?

What language already makes sense to them?

Because let’s face it, people don’t tune out because we’re unclear.

They tune out before we’ve even earned their attention.

So, instead of repeating the message, louder and slightly tweaked, I change the starting point.

If I can say something that makes them feel seen, that lowers their guard, that makes them think, “Wait… that’s true”, I’ve got a chance.

It doesn’t work every time.

But it works far better than pushing the same message again.

In the end, it’s not about forcing them to listen.

It’s about becoming someone they want to listen to.

Keep lighting the path!