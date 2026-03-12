Why is this so rare?

Look at any message that actually moved people. You will find the same four properties every time.

Plain and simple so people understand it immediately.

Actionable so they know what it means for them.

Transformative so something actually changes.

Heartfelt so people believe it.

Conveniently, the four spell PATH.

Once you see the pattern, it feels almost embarrassingly obvious.

Which makes this hard to explain: Why is it so rare?

You would expect to see it everywhere.

Strangely, you don’t.

Most leadership messages fail at least one test. Often more.

Crazy, given that it takes about 30 seconds to test your message against the checklist.

Keep lighting the path,

Michael