Can you charge 100€ for a pizza?



At first, you think, ‘That’s ridiculous.’

Then ‘hilarious’. But let’s look closer.

Why would the restaurant really do that?

Of course, maybe it’s their way of saying, ‘We don’t really want you to order this.’ A protest against pineapple on pizza.

But maybe it’s simply a marketing move — something so outrageous that people would tell their friends about it.

Or maybe, just maybe, it’s actually a psychology test, sponsored by a university. To see how much someone really wants what they want.

Which leads to a second question: why would anyone actually buy one?

Maybe out of curiosity?

Maybe to make a statement: ‘I don’t care what you think, I’ll still have what I like.’ If not: ’Look, I’ve got the money!’

Or maybe it’s even part of their identity to be the kind of person who orders the forbidden pizza.

What I find fascinating is that both sides contribute to the story.

And that’s exactly what happens in communication. It’s never just about what you say. It’s also about what people make of it.

Sometimes they hear a protest.

Sometimes a joke.

Sometimes a challenge.

Sometimes simply a factual statement.

You will never be able to control every interpretation.

But you can shape the context.

And prepare yourself for unexpected interpretations.

So, what do you think? What’s really going on?

And, of course, would you order the Hawaii?

Keep lighting the path!