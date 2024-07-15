Proud leaders

What makes you proud to lead your team?

Read carefully.

I wasn’t asking for what makes you proud to be a leader.

I wanted to know what makes you proud to lead this particular team?

For example, what have they done lately that makes you proud to be their leader?

You’d be surprised to learn how few leaders have a good answer to this.

Let alone say it out loud.

We’re quick to point out what they could do better.

But the things that really went well? Or that only this team could do? That’s often taken for granted.

So what makes you proud to lead this particular team?

(I’d argue that being proud of your team is a prerequisite to being proud of your leadership.)

I would love to hear what you specifically do to inspire your team to do things that make you proud of them!