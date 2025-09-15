Impress less. Connect more.

Most people overthink presentations.

They wrestle with every word, unsure which one will land best.

They polish every slide for hours, unsure which layout will wow the audience most.

They smooth out their body language, unsure which pose will signal authority strongest.

But none of that really matters if there’s no connection first.

The best presentations aren’t a show.

Not even a performance.

Actually, I’d say they feel like conversations.

Much like the one you’d have with your best friend at the bar.

A real one.

The kind where you talk like yourself.

Where you skip the clever lines and just say what you mean.

Where you connect with them, not just talk at them.

Mirror that and you’ll do fine on a stage.

Keep lighting the path,

Michael

PS: I spoke about this (and many other things) with Mike Carruthers on the Imperfect Creativespodcast. Here’s a little video snippet about this specific thought.