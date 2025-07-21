It’s urgent

Most people think urgency is loud. Like an alarm bell.

But there’s a silent version too and it’s much stronger.

An alarm bell works when there is a fire.

It’s unsettling and it forces you to react.

It has to because the urgency comes from outside. You need to act fast, whether you are ready or not. The fire is real and it’s coming at you fast.

But here’s the problem:

Because that works in emergencies, many leaders try to copy it every time they want people to act.

They use urgent language.

Speak louder.

Raise the pressure.

In other words: They persuade harder.

All in the hope that people will feel the urgency and finally act.

But.

Most of the urgency you need to create as a leader is not about a fire.

It’s not about escape.

It’s about commitment.

And commitment does not grow under pressure.

It grows when something inside clicks.

That is the silent version of urgency.

It pulls from the inside.

It happens when people see clearly what’s at stake.

When they feel why it matters to them.

When the next step feels so obvious that it becomes irresistible.

That is not persuasion.

That is resonance.

And resonance is stronger.

Because when urgency lives inside someone, you do not have to keep ringing the bell.

People move because they want to.

Because not moving feels wrong.

If you want to create that kind of urgency, don’t ask, “How do I get louder?” Ask, “How do I make this so clear and meaningful that the team feels the pull inside?”

Keep lighting the path!