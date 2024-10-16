What it all boils down to

Libraries have been filled with books about communication.

But I think it mostly boils down to these four principles.

→ Your words get shared when they’re plain and simple.

→ They guide decision-making when they’re actionable.

→ They encourage bold moves when they’re transformative.

→ They endure when they are heartfelt and matter on a personal level.

When you check these four boxes, you’re miles ahead of almost everyone else.

