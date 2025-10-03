What is invisible but changes everything?
What is simple but never easy?
What is feared most by leaders but trusted most by their teams?
Clarity.
Keep lighting the path,
Michael
What is invisible but changes everything?
What is simple but never easy?
What is feared most by leaders but trusted most by their teams?
Clarity.
Keep lighting the path,
Michael
Get The Art of Communicating in your inbox.
Change minds, drive action, and turn confusion into clarity.
I value your privacy. No spam. Just “Great stuff, brilliantly articulated” (to use the words of longtime reader David).
In a recent conversation with Alex Smith about strategy, we briefly touched on this never-ending confusion between strategy, tactics, and planning: Almost always, when people
Most people overthink presentations. They wrestle with every word, unsure which one will land best. They polish every slide for hours, unsure which layout will
The selfish speaker is still the standard approach to speaking. Selfish speakers want us to get them. As opposed to them getting us. They speak