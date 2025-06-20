

Somewhere between “value proposition” and “north star” the thing that really needed to be said got lost.

This has nothing to do with bad intentions.

Most leaders want to bring clarity.

But somehow, the meeting got stuck in the performance of sounding professional. Eloquent. Ambitious.

And so the one statement that would’ve made everything click never made it into the room.

It didn’t sound “eloquent” enough.

Plain and simple words rarely do.

But they are the ones that bring clarity.

If someone finds the courage to surface them in all of that alignment talk, synergy talk, roadmap talk …

It’s usually someone who’s not looking to impress,

but to create an impact.

Keep lighting the path!