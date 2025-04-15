There’s a moment every new executive faces, though few talk about it.

You realize the map runs out.

No clear path.

No playbook.

Just uncertainty.

You thought it would get clearer at this level.

That with more experience, more information, and more perspective, you’d see the whole picture.

But the bitter truth is:

It doesn’t get clearer.

It only gets bigger.

There’s more to consider.

More possibilities.

More questions than answers.

And the worst part? The picture will never feel finished. No matter how much you prepare, there will always be unknowns.

But.

You don’t lead by having the complete map.

You lead by helping your team see how to make choices along the way.

Not through perfect answers.

But through clear communication.

When you say, “Here’s what we know, here’s what we don’t, and here’s what matters on our way forward” you do more than give direction.

You give people permission to act.

You give them a way to think, not just a task to follow.

Because clarity isn’t found at the end of a long search.

It’s created in the way you communicate the search itself.

That’s what creates momentum.

When you name the uncertainty, and still make it clear where to start.

When you show how decisions are made, not just what they are.

So that everyone could make them on behalf of the team.

Keep lighting the path!