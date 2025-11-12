What if your beautiful message attracts the wrong people

After yesterday’s post, another thoughtful question came up:

“What if the people who find my message beautiful aren’t my customers?”

Fair point. And a smart one.

Here’s how I think about it.

If the message feels deeply right to you — not pretty, not clever, but right — that’s telling you something about what you stand for.

It reveals the kind of meaning you want to create in the world. And that, in turn, shapes the kind of people who will want to work with you.

So yes, maybe not everyone who finds it beautiful will buy from you. But the ones who do buy will do so for the right reasons. That’s the difference between customers and true supporters.

In other words, if your beauty draws the “wrong” people, it might be worth asking: wrong for what? Wrong for short-term growth, or wrong for the future you actually want to build?

In this sense, beauty isn’t just a filter for your audience, but also a mirror for your own alignment. If it doesn’t feel beautiful to you, you might be compromising what makes your work worth doing.

The people who share that sense of rightness are your audience.

They’re the ones who will stay when trends shift and attention fades.

Keep lighting the path,

Michael