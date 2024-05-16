What use is a 30 minute time slot if people tune out after the first minute?

I can’t count the number of complaints I’ve heard throughout my career about …

why audiences aren’t more patient …

how the showmen steal attention …

how unfair that is …

But the truth is pretty simple:

Your audience owes you nothing.

Certainly not their attention.

If you think your story is worth hearing, then it’s your job to make it worth listening to.

Personally, I think there’s an ever better take: Why would I not want to make it as entertaining as possible? From the very first second! It really is in my best interest.

I think the confusion comes from mistaking interesting and entertaining for clickbait and nonsense. You definitely want to avoid the latter. But it’s a huuuuuge stretch between the two. There’s a lot of attention to gain without becoming sneaky.

In fact, audiences love intelligent takes, thoughtful questions, and surprisingly new perspectives. And they love them from the very first second.

They are more than happy to pay for it with their attention.

I’d even argue that we need to offer them an alternative to the sneaky attention seekers. And it’s not complaints! It’s truthful and interesting talks that are also entertaining and fun.

If your story really is worth hearing, I’d take any bet that you can achieve that.

It‘s not only in your best interest but also in your audience’s. You’ll end up with their attention. They’ll end up with your insights.

The attention is yours to grab.

Grab it!