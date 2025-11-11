A more nuanced look at beautiful messages

I got quite some pushback on yesterday’s post about beauty. The main objection could be summarized like this:

“Beautiful is subjective!”

To which I say: Exactly. That’s the point.

Beauty is subjective.

It’s why it works.

A message that’s truly beautiful to some will never land with everyone.

Fantastic, I say.

You’ve found your people. It draws in those who see the world through a similar lens, who share your sense of truth and meaning.

Your message turns from a generic something that serves everyone into a beloved something for a special kind of people.

Your audience.

Not: everyone.

The ones who will see the beauty are your audience.

Because when someone says, “That’s beautiful,” what they’re really saying is, “That speaks to me.”

So yes, beauty is subjective.

And I highly encourage my clients to embrace it.

What are your thoughts on this?

Keep lighting the path,

Michael