What if I’m not allowed to say it as it is?

“I’d love to say it clearly… but I’m not allowed to.”

That’s the reality for many people working inside bigger companies. People aren’t resisting clarity. In fact, they’re craving it. But then they sigh and say it’s simply not within their control.

And usually, that’s not an excuse. It’s real. There’s a legal department that scrubs every word. A brand team that insists on certain phrases. A leadership group that wants to sound “aspirational.”

By the time the message leaves the room, every sharp edge is gone.

But here’s what I want you to think about: If the process keeps stripping away the clarity, then the process itself is part of the problem. Because no amount of compliance or brand polish will make up for a message that nobody understands or cares about.

The best leaders I’ve met in those environments don’t throw up their hands. They push for conversations before the message is written. They bring legal or brand into the discussion early, not to fight them, but to help them see what’s at stake if the message stays vague. They use clarity as the starting point, not the final layer.

Because if you always accept the rules as they are, you’ll keep getting the results you’ve always had. And if those results include confusion, disengagement, or apathy, then maybe the cost of “following the rules” is higher than you think.

Lighting the path doesn’t mean breaking the system. But it often means challenging it — and showing why clarity isn’t a risk to avoid, but an asset worth protecting.

Keep lighting the path,

Michael