Glitter and glam

A powerful message doesn’t need backup dancers or flashy props. It stands alone, clear and strong.

Here’s a simple test:
When you strip away the extras, what’s left?

If your message is strong, it will still resonate.
If it’s weak, it will now crumble.

That’s precisely why some believe that a little glitter will make up for a weak message.

But adding glitter won’t make your message strong,
it only distracts from the weaknesses.

Superficial wow elements will never make up for a missing aha.

On the other hand, once your message is strong enough to stand on its own, then adding the wow can amplify its impact manifold.

In other words, when you have a strong message, skillfully composed, the extras aren’t there to distract from the message, they are there to serve the message.

PS: Reach out if you need help finding that strong message.

