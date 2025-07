This is one of the big misconceptions about clarity:

You think the problem is they don’t get it.

But sometimes they do.

And just don’t care.

We tend to blame misunderstandings when things fall flat.

So we explain it again.

Argue why we’re right and they’re wrong.

Persuade harder.

But what if the problem isn’t clarity but relevance?

They understood you just fine.

They just didn’t see why it mattered.

What would need to change in your message to feel impossible to ignore?

Keep lighting the path!