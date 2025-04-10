Does your message need more bang?

Your message doesn’t need to be more powerful.

It needs to be more obvious.

If people don’t act, the instinct is usually to add more bang to the message and crank up the volume:

→ Make it fancy.

→ Make it spectacular.

→ Make it “Wow.”

The only problem is that fancy doesn’t mean clear.

And spectacular doesn’t mean actionable.

The thing is:

People don’t act on “Wow.”

They act on “Aha.”

They move forward when the message clicks so naturally that it feels like their own thought.

When they hear it and think, “Of course.”

Most of the great communicators I’ve worked with couldn’t care less about dazzling people.

They wanted their words so clear that action feels undeniable.

What if you stopped chasing the fanciness of “Wow”

and started aiming for the clarity of “Aha”?

Keep lighting the path!