This is how leaders change minds

This morning, I woke up with a big smile on my face.

Because I hit publish on a project that means a lot to me.



I wanted to do something like this for a very long time. And the process of finally creating it was pure fun.

I’ll spare you the launch hype BS and give you the straight facts:

It’s called What the Best Leaders Say

Every two weeks, you will get a carefully-researched letter on how to change minds and drive action when the stakes are high and you care deeply. Each letter includes:

→ A nuanced essay based on real-life situations with one goal: understand what the best leaders do differently so you can, too.

→ An audio version, narrated by me

→ A focused action guide with practical tools and takeaways you can directly apply.

plus varying bonus content.

I wholeheartedly believe that we can’t leave the world to those who care less. Or those who communicate carelessly.

We need people who care.

As much for their people as for their ideas.

People who see a better path and want to light it for others so they can see it, too.

If this is you, I think you’re going to absolutely love this.

It launches today.

The regular price will be $9.9/month or $89/year.

But here’s a special launch offer: If you use the link under my profile, the first two months are just $1.90.

I hope you like it.

Keep lighting the path,

Michael

PS: People on the waitlist had early access and half of them chose the yearly subscription. That trust means a lot to me. Thank you!