Stanley Kubrick once said that “either you care or you don’t, there is no in-between.”

Now, how much do you care for finding the right words?

For their clarity and simplicity?

Their truthfulness and beauty?

Their relevance and respectfulness?

You can always choose to care less. But that, according to Kubrick, is the same thing as not caring at all.

Careless words can diminish the impact of your message. They can create confusion and lead to misunderstandings, conflict, and disengagement. And they can even damage relationships and morale within the team.

