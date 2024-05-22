Book a call
Search
Close this search box.

How much do you care?

Stanley Kubrick once said that “either you care or you don’t, there is no in-between.”

Now, how much do you care for finding the right words?
For their clarity and simplicity?
Their truthfulness and beauty?
Their relevance and respectfulness?

You can always choose to care less. But that, according to Kubrick, is the same thing as not caring at all.

Careless words can diminish the impact of your message. They can create confusion and lead to misunderstandings, conflict, and disengagement. And they can even damage relationships and morale within the team.

How much do you care for finding the right words?

Get Daily Insights on The Art of Communicating for Free

Read More

The Zip Line

Alex: For my last talk, I had a grand entrance on a zip line to give a wow effect.Casey: That’s daring! What was the feedback?Alex:

Read »

Busy being right

When you’re busy being right, consider that, in the meantime, others may already be getting it right. PS: Happy to help if you’re trying to

Read »

Daily insights on
The Art of Communicating

Find the right words and
make a bigger impact!!
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.