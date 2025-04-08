The trap of clarity

The moment you feel your message is clear… is the moment you’re most at risk.

Why?

Because your brain says: “Done. Clear enough.”

But your audience’s brain might still go “Wait, what?”

This is the trap of internal clarity.

Sometimes called “The Curse of Knowledge”.

It convinces you to stop short. To assume they’ll get it. To assume clarity in your mind equals clarity in theirs.

Just because you see it clearly doesn’t mean anyone else will.

You’re too close to it. You already know the story, the steps, the stakes.

But that doesn’t mean that they do.

Some useful questions:

→ Am I assuming they know what I know?

→ If they had to act on this right now, would they know what to do?

→ Where might they still be scratching their heads?

→ Did I just explain the facts, or did I make it clear why they should care?

→ Did I give them the full picture, or just pieces of the puzzle?

That’s the tricky thing about clarity in communication. The only thing that matters is whether it’s clear for them.

Keep lighting the path!