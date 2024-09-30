We’ve all been there.

The endless planning, refining, and tweaking. The meetings where strategies are discussed and decisions feel just out of reach.

You feel like you’re almost there—just a little more time, a little more clarity, and it’ll all fall into place.

But here’s the thing: it never feels like it’s quite enough.

The clarity you seek is always one step further away.

Plus: All the planning in the world doesn’t matter until you decide to act.

It’s easy to get caught in the cycle of preparation—tuning ideas, debating decisions, feeling productive without ever moving forward.

But growth doesn’t happen in planning.

Impact not in debates and discussions.

The shift happens when you move. When you take the leap, despite the uncertainty. When the idea becomes more than just a thought and starts shaping reality.

Tomorrow, The PATH to Strategic Impact goes live.

It stops the tweaking for me.

I hope it can stop the overthinking for you.

And I hope it can help you light the path to a bigger impact.

What’s the step you’re about to (finally) make?