Subscribe

What to say when every stakeholder insists their piece is important

A longtime reader wrote in with this important question:

“I know my message needs to be simpler. But which parts do I cut when every stakeholder insists their piece is important?”

That’s brutal, isn’t it? Everyone thinks their piece is the one that can’t go.

Here’s how I look at it …

Think of your message as the entrance to a building.
It’s not the whole building. It’s job is to make people want to step inside.

That means you don’t need every single room represented in the entrance hall.

You just need enough to make them curious to step in, to make them feel ‘yes, this building is worth entering.’

But if the entrance is cluttered with everything everyone wants to show, people won’t even come in.

That means no one will ever see your room, no matter how brilliant it is (or how important you think it is).

So the job of the message is simple:
make the entrance so clear, so inviting, that people want to step inside.

Then, once they’re in, you can show them around.
That’s when they will be open to exploring the rest.

But again, first they need to get through the door.

So when every stakeholder insists their piece is important, I tell them: Your piece is important for the building, it just doesn’t have to be the entrance.

When they see that, the fight usually stops.

Because now it’s about creating the clearest, most inviting entrance, not cramming the entire building into a single doorway.

Keep lighting the path,
Michael

PS: Question shared with permission in a shortened form. If you have a question you’d like me to address, just hit reply to this mail.

Check out my new book
The PATH to Strategic Impact

Get the free “In a nutshell” version

Get The Art of Communicating in your inbox.
Learn how to find words that change minds, drive action, and turn confusion into clarity.

I value your privacy. No spam. Just “Great stuff, brilliantly articulated” (to use the words of longtime reader David).

Read More

The Bermuda Triangle Project

Recently at Confused Corp, the world market leaders for unclear instructions and perplexed employees … The CEO, known as the “Master of Monologues”, announces: “We

Read »

Good vs. great talks

A good talk reveals something profound about the speaker;a great talk reveals something profound about the audience. After your talk, what can audiences see about

Read »