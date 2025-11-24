Did you ever notice that listen and silent are anagrams?

Most of us are terrible at being silent in a conversation.

But here’s what happens if you become better at it.

→ Someone finally says what they really mean.

→ Someone admits a worry they would not share otherwise.

→ You catch a detail you almost missed.

→ You realize your first reaction was off.

→ Someone corrects themselves and lands on something clearer.

→ A better idea appears because there was space for it.

→ A quiet person finally speaks up.

Because they feel like you are actually listening.

Or, in other words, because you stayed silent long enough for this to happen. Often, that means a little longer than feels comfortable for others.

Silent is

… how we pay attention.

… how we allow others to open up in a conversation.

… how we give the space for their words to unfold naturally.

… how we reflect on what is being said.

If we cannot stay silent for that to happen, are we really listening? Worse, too often we talk ourselves out of an insight we were just about to receive.

And so, I’m now going to shut up and listen to what you have to say about this. Would love to hear what you make of the fact that listen and silent are anagrams. Just hit reply.

Keep lighting the path,

Michael