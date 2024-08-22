What’s the point of a presentation if not to lead your audience to see something they didn’t see before?
Why even go through the hassle of preparing a presentation plus gathering everyone in a room if there’s nothing to see?
So many presentations fail because they don’t ask the questions that follow from this:
- What actually is that thing that you need your audience to see?
- Why don’t they see it already?
- What do they see?
When you have answers to these questions, you can build a path from where they are now to where they can see what you need them to see.
To me, the ultimate goal of a presentation is to lead your audience to the point of no return, a point where you’ve shown it to them in such a profound way that they can’t unsee it anymore.