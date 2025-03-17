The moment is yours

I’ve always envied quick-witted people.

Here’s why today, I embrace the choice to not be one of them.

We’ve all been there.

Someone throws out a perfect comeback: sharp, effortless, and timed just right.

The room laughs.

The moment is theirs.

And you think: Why can’t I do that?

Well, you can.

There’s actually a pretty simple way: practice.

Quick-witted people aren’t born that way. They’re quick because they go for it.

A lot.

Without overthinking it.

They throw out lines all the time. The thing that’s easily overlooked is that most of their lines aren’t particularly great. Some of them are actually kind of lame (especially their first ever).

But they don’t care.

They simply go for it again.

And again.

And again.

And when a line does hit the mark, we remember the brilliance of that line and forget the many misses.

In other words, if you want to be more quick-witted, you can start today. There’s no secret sauce.

Let go of perfection, respond faster, see what happens, repeat.

But before you go all-in, ask yourself this:

Why do you want to be quicker?

Because when the laughs fade, what’s left?

Sure, the sharpest remark won the moment.

But the most thoughtful remark changed the conversation.

It comes with less glamour, but with a lot more impact.

So, maybe quick isn’t what you actually need. Maybe what you’re looking for is confidence. The ability to speak up without second-guessing. To express yourself without fear.

That doesn’t come from being faster. It comes from knowing that when you do speak, what you say will matter.

So instead of chasing speed, try this:

Listen better. Think deeper. And say the thing that moves the conversation forward.

I prefer to take my time.

How about you?

Keep lighting the path!