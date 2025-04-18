People trust you. But with what?

The moment you step into leadership, people start trusting you.

Not because you’ve earned it yet. But because they have to.

They trust you to set the tone.

They trust you to shape the culture.

They trust you to decide what matters.

Even before you say a word, they trust you with all of that.

The question is never if they trust you.

The question is: with what?

With their energy … or their compliance?

With their curiosity … or their caution?

With their voice … or their silence?

They trust you with the question: is it safe to care?

They trust you with the thought: will it matter if I speak up?

They trust you to show them if effort leads to progress or if it vanishes into a void.

Ignore this trust, and they’ll still follow.

But they’ll follow the unwritten rules, not your ambitions.

They’ll follow the fear, not the opportunity.

They’ll follow the safe path, not the bold one.

Leadership always sets the tone.

Whether you choose to, or not.

The question is:

what will you signal them to trust you with?

Through your actions …

And the words you use …

Keep lighting the path!