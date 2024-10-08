How 2 Simple Words Disrupted an Entire Industry

In the 1970s, Southwest Airlines realized a simple truth: a plane on the ground is a plane losing money.

No matter how good the seats or the food, if the wheels are down, the airline is losing money.

Therefore, Southwest focused on one goal: getting planes back up in the air as fast as possible. While competitors chased comfort, Southwest chased time.

Every minute saved on the ground meant more profit. They didn’t win with better service, but with better strategy.

But the real brilliance is in how they framed the strategy, using just two words: Wheels up!

Not jargon, not lofty missions – just something everyone understood.

Contrast that with how others would frame it:

“We want to be the industry leader in carrier efficiency.”

Sounds impressive, but ultimately meaningless to the staff. When faced with a choice, how does the crew, ground team, or catering know what to do?

With Southwest’s Wheels up!, there’s a simple test: will your choice help the wheels go up? If yes, absolutely do it. If not, absolutely don’t.

It works because it’s:

Visual: You can see it.

You can see it. Concrete: You know what it means.

You know what it means. Actionable: It drives behavior.

“Wheels Up” gave Southwest focus. Everyone knew what success looks like. Not a vague aspiration, but something you could watch happen every time a plane left the ground.

That’s the magic of their approach.

They took a simple operational truth and told it in plain English so that everyone could act on it.

