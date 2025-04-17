Your words travel. What message do they carry?

When you lead at the exec level, people listen more closely than you realize.

You say something small, almost in passing. And days later, you hear it repeated in rooms you’ve never entered.

Worse, the meaning has shifted.

→ What felt like a casual remark to you, sounded like a decision to someone else.

→ What felt like a passing thought to you, sounded like a priority to someone else.

And sooner than you realize, confusion and doubts are circling.

Like it or not: Your words are traveling. To places where you’re no longer there to explain them.

The crucial question is: what message are they carrying?

Now, the mistake happens:

Leaders fear their own words. They hesitate to speak unpolished thoughts. They put a safety net around their words.

When that’s exactly the problem.

The safety net masks the meaning.

And so people start to second-guess.

Read between the lines.

Figure out what you really wanted to say.

That’s the cycle you need to break.

I’ve found two simple moves that work well.

Number 1:

Speak in a way that travels well:

→ Simple enough to remember.

→ Honest enough to trust.

→ Focused enough to act on.

Number 2:

Give them permission to ask for clarification at any time:

“Wait, what do you mean?”

Don’t aim for perfect words.

Aim for true words.

Make them easy to pass along.

When you speak with that kind of clarity, you can safely let your words travel. In fact, you’ll want them to.

Keep lighting the path!