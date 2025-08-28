Business as Usual: Silence



Because if we just believe in it hard enough, the project will fix itself … right?

It’s easy to laugh at this.

But here’s the thing:

People don’t act like this because they don’t care.

They act like this because they feel there’s no choice inside “the system.”

Stay silent → you stay safe.

Speak up → you’re not a team player.

So … if you speak up → do it to make it absolutely undeniably clear that it wasn’t your fault.

We pretend we’re in control, everyone knows it’s BS, but no one dares to say it out loud.

And it always continues the same way … A few feel responsible enough to take on the extra work and do the impossible to save the project.

Let’s say it again. I don’t think it’s anybody’s fault in particular. It’s a system that has created itself and, now that it’s there, does everything to protect itself.

But the longer we play along, the higher the cost.

Projects keep drifting …

Teams burn out covering for problems no one dares to name …

Customers start to notice …

And sooner or later, trust is gone.

Because if everything is always “on track” even when it’s not,

people stop believing anything.

On September 4th, Harald and I will explore how to break this cycle.

Not by blaming people, but by changing the dynamic. By showing how clarity can be the safer, smarter path forward. If only someone dares to make the first move.

→ Join us and see how to lead with clarity in a system that doesn’t want you to.

Keep lighting the path!