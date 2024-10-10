The first step

Honestly now, how often have you shied away from that first step because you feared it could be the wrong direction?

Did that make “standing still” the right direction, though?

That’s the misconception. We think we’re *waiting* for the right moment to take the step, but I find it more helpful to think of it as moving *on the spot*.

Time passes while we wait. And so we should take that into account: You’re making a choice in any case.

When we do take that step, we at least know a little more … and can make a more informed choice about the next one.

Most importantly, to light the path for those who are to follow.

Every path starts with a first step.

It’s unlikely that you discover your path by standing still.